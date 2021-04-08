Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $17.49 million and $2.63 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00264466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.55 or 0.00773833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.44 or 0.99827914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.16 or 0.00700540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016772 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,714,523 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

