Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE ARGO opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

