ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $140,690.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $140,690.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.