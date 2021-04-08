Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

