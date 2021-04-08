ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target upped by Stephens from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.92.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.