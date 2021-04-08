ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $10.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on AETUF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $6.08 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

