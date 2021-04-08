APY.Finance Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.39 million and $2.31 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,771 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

