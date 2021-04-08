APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Reaches $41.03 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.46 or 0.00281463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.22 or 0.00760088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.61 or 0.99752046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,771 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.