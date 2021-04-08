Aprea Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,532% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

NASDAQ:APRE traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 199,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.10. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

