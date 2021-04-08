Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on APLE shares. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.