Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE APO opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

