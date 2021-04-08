AO World (LON:AO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $299.05

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.05 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00). AO World shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 0 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get AO World alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.49.

In related news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of AO World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total value of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.