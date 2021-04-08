Ann E. Berman Sells 5,500 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stock

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMD stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after buying an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

