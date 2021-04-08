Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

Several other research firms have also commented on BUD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of -171.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,523,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

