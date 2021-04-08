AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.48

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 5670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $900.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,161,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

