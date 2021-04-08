Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $81.00

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

