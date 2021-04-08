Analysts Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT at €46.07

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.07 ($54.20).

FRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €38.37 ($45.14) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.47 and its 200 day moving average is €37.02.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.