Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $39.80

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 37,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $43.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

