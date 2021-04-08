Analysts Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) PT at $186.10

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

CAT stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,930. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

