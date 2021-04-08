Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

GOLD stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 233.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,569 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

