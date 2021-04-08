Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.72) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.58). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 309.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 393,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

