Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.84. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,782. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.81.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

