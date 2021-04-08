Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Glu Mobile reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 21.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 198,896 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

