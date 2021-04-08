Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.35. FS Bancorp posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $287.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.