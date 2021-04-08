Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.47). Exagen reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,619 shares in the company, valued at $462,944.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,601 shares of company stock worth $2,251,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XGN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,303. The company has a market capitalization of $209.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

