Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

CERT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $41.79.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $405,000.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

