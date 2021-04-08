Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.71 million to $2.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFIB. Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 4,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,263,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

