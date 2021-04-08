Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $363.95 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,140,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after buying an additional 408,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

