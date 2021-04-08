Amon Price Tops $0.0102 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Amon has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $16,300.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00628843 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

