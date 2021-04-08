American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,298 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 135,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557,845. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock worth $81,135,176. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

