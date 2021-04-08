American Research & Management Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,128 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co. owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,404,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,462. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.