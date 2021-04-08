American Research & Management Co. Reduces Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $115.47. 276,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

