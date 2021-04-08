American Research & Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 711.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.44.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.05. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,237. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.90. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.50 and a 1 year high of $434.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

