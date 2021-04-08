American International Group Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

