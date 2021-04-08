American International Group Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Middlesex Water worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

