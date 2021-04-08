American International Group Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

