American International Group Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Tompkins Financial worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 75.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.73. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $53.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

