American International Group Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

