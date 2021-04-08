American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $40.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

