Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

AIMC stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $4,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $57,691,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

