Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock worth $28,870,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,265.00. 22,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,775. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,078.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,819.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

