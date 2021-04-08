Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $124,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 252.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.69 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.