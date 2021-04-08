Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $62,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $348.04 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $146.91 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.