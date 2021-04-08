Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $549,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $306.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.33 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.83 and its 200-day moving average is $335.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.