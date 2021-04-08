Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $140,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,984,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after buying an additional 634,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 149.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,803,000 after buying an additional 343,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after buying an additional 292,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.