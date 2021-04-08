Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,054 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,706 shares of company stock worth $11,876,522. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.91 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

