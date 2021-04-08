Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

