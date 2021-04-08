Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $345.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.55.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

