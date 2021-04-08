Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,084,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

ALNY stock opened at $140.67 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

