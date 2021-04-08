Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

NYSE ALLE opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. Allegion has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

